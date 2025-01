"Ukraine Is Running Out Of Time" - Austrian Armed Forces Colonel Issues New Warning Authored by Liz Heflin via Remix News, Markus Reisner, colonel of the Austrian Armed Forces and Head of the Theresianum Military Academy’s Officer Basic Training Institute, answers questions from ZDF viewers several times a week regarding the war in Ukraine, writes Mandiner, and this past Saturday, he responded to viewers asking about the impact of Donald Trump’s inauguration on the war.