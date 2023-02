FCPO PALM CRUDE OIL INDEX BURSA MALAYSIA CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) MYX:FCPO1! magicswings Bottom reversal pattern has been form on week 03-Oct-2022 Currently FCPO price in sideway range between 3730 (support)- 4500 (resistant) Trade Strategy: (BUY / CALL) Once FCPO price break out & goes beyond price 4500 with increasing volume .