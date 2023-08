We're All Suspects In A DNA Lineup, Waiting To Be Matched With A Crime Authored by John & Nisha Whitehead via The Rutherford Institute, “Make no mistake about it…your DNA can be taken and entered into a national DNA database if you are ever arrested, rightly or wrongly, and for whatever reason… I doubt that the proud men who wrote the charter of our liberties would have been so eager to open their mouths for royal inspection.