Migrants Not Needed: BlackRock's Fink Says 'Xenophobic' Countries Will Have Higher Standard Of Living Amid AI Revolution Via Remix News, Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock and arguably one of the most powerful men on the planet, is now openly saying that the countries with xenophobic immigration policies are going to have a higher standard of living, faster productivity growth, and will be better able to accommodate the social impact of artificial intelligence advances over the coming years.