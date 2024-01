Is Biden About To Put 10 Million Hispanics On The Path To American Citizenship? Authored by Andrew Korybko via Substack, If Biden gets the Republicans to go along with his Mexican counterpart’s proposal to grant work visas to those 10 million Hispanics who the latter claims have worked in the US for 10 years, then they’d be able to apply for a green card and eventually citizenship five years after that, which could lead to the imposition of one-party rule by 2032 if those new citizens in battleground states vote Democrat as expected.