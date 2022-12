Sam Bankman-Freed: Maxine Waters Won't Subpoena Prominent Democrat Donor To Testify At Tuesday Hearing On FTX Implosion Just when you thought House Democrat, and easily one of the smartest people in Congress, Maxine Waters couldn't humiliate herself and outrage the peasantry any further with her white-glove treatment of Sam Bankman-Fried, whose fraud was behind the largest ponzi scheme since Bernie Madoff, she has bested herself once more.