Rabobank: The World's Biggest Oil Consumer Showed Its Political Vulnerability To Higher Oil Prices And Skyrocketing Inflation By Ryan Fitzmaurice of Rabobank Summary The White House released a statement on Wednesday pleading with OPEC+ to increase oil production to stem off inflationary pressures from higher domestic gasoline prices The world’s biggest oil consumer showed its political vulnerability to higher oil prices this week and more specifically skyrocketing consumer inflation The push for “green” energy is also putting upward pressure on commodity price inflation Oil markets started off the week under pressure as continued speculative “long” liquidation amid delta variant demand concerns weighed on prices.