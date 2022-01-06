dax= buylimit above green arrow with sl=40 DAX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) EUREX:FDAX1! ramin_trader2006 trailstop=80 despite dax little down move , it can fly up again , our old target is 17200 for dax technicaly dax must fill big gap in 15600 (cash dax gap) but + trend pressure is very high , so reach 15600 need big bad news if you have old sell , hedge it near EMA200 1 hour (green line) if you have open buy , put SL on today low and wait 5-6 day to new high if you have hedge buy,sell , never close buy frist ok? , in deep(low) move SL to your sell open price , then shot down your platform, go sleep 7 day , then in high near 16500 , close your buy if you are in above -5000$ loss , please pm me .