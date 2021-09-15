A company that GNN began supporting in 2017 when they were making fashion-forward scarves that filter the air at the level of N95 or higher, has gone above and beyond, producing a new single-use mask that closes the lifecycle loop for every wearer concerned about the environment—especially since the coronavirus has created so much landfill […] The post Company Sells Plant-based Biodegradable Masks, Truly Closing the Loop w/ Free Return of Used Masks to Recycle into New Ones appeared first on Good News Network.