Getty Image A man’s Elon Musk tattoo has left plenty of people scratching their heads The ink features the controversial tech figure with red eyes and multiple face tattoos referencing his endeavors Check out more stories about Musk here Tattoos can be a very polarizing subject, as some people cringe at the mere thought of getting something permanently embedded into their skin for the rest of their life while others can’t imagine being passionate enough about anything to do exactly that.