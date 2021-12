A Colossal Theft In Pain Sight Submitted by Larry McDonald, author of The Bear Traps Report What have we done with the $11 Trillion? We have clients in 23 different countries, but most reside within the continental United States – in recent weeks, we keep hearing countless stories of self-proclaimed 24-hour turnaround testing centers to do a PCR test, then taking more than 80 hours to get the results back.