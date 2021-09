Ignored Warnings, Deferred Maintenance Caused Michigan Dams To Collapse By Julie Strupp of ConstructionDive, Following the rare and dramatic collapse of the Edenville and Sanford dams in Midland County, Michigan, in May 2020 that forced 10,000 residents to evacuate, a newly released preliminary report sheds light into why they failed, and offers safety lessons for other aging, earthen infrastructure.