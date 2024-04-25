Zurich Classic Temporarily Delayed After Alligator Invades Tee Box In The Middle Of A Round

alligator at the Zurich Classic The nature of golf means it’s not that rare to encounter wild animals on the golf course, and some competitors at the Zurich Classic were subjected to a brief delay during their opening round on Thursday courtesy of an alligator that decided to make its way across the tee box on the 17th hole.
