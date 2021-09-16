Evergrande Suspends Trading In All Bonds Earlier today we pointed out that in what can only be a remarkable coincidence, China's largest, and most systematically important real estate developer, China Evergrande (and its $300+ billion in debt), collapsed on the 13th anniversary of Lehman's bankruptcy filing, when Beijing told Evergrande's creditor banks that the insolvent company, which recently hired Houlihan Lokey as bankruptcy advisor, would not pay interest on its debt next week, nor would it repay principal, in effect previewing the coming technical default.