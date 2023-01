Ardern Out: Tearful New Zealand Prime Minister Unexpectedly Announced Resignation New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, one of the best known and longest faces of the globalist menace that steamrolled all personal rights and liberties during the period of world history known as "covid fascism" while arresting countless non conformists just so she could impose universal lockdowns and to enable the CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna to become stinking rich, said she would step down by Feb.