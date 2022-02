Chance for another long trend in S&P 500 E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! zweiprozent The Percent R Indicator is give nice entries even in bear markets I advice to place a breakeven stop 1 hour after the market opens and in case of a stopout make another entry at the next opening In the past it took another day before the real uptrend started.