Nasdaq 100 Futures: Beautiful Impulse E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures CME_MINI_DL:NQ1! aibek Here is a textbook impulse waves 1-3 are done wave 4 shapes my favorite Triangle pattern and it is about to complete RSI confirms the structure as wave 3 of (3) established the highest peak wave 4 dropped to the 50 "waterline" and treads water around it Buy trigger for wave 5 is set above the peak of wave D within triangle above $30,078 Invalidation will be set then below the trough of wave 4, which is still in progress Minimum target is at the all-time high of $30,990 Blue box highlights next target area of 38.