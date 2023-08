China Launches War On Yuan Bears With 1000+ pip Fixing Gap Vs Estimates Earlier, when discussing China's recent surge in FX outflows, we said that while promoting growth remains a priority for Beijing, the PBOC is expected to follow up with more measures to slow the depreciation trend in the yuan, such as more significant countercyclical factors in the daily CNY fixing, cutting FX deposit reserve requirement ratio, and/or adding FX forward sales reserve requirement.