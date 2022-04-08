NBA Fans Pull Out Receipts After LeBron James Claims He ‘Gave Everything’ This Season

Getty Image LeBron James issued a fairly absurd claim after announcing he was sitting out for the rest of the season due to an injury The Laker claimed he “gave everything” over the course of a disappointing season and people were quick to point out that wasn’t actually the case Read more NBA news here Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Lakers’ season effectively came to an end when they were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, and on Friday, LeBron James’ season officially came to an end when the team announced he’ll be sitting out for the last two games of the campaign due to an injured ankle.