China Macro Data Weakens Across The Board, Credit Impulse Contracts Most In 10 Years After a slew of disappointing macro data in September (including the Q3 GDP slump), China's economy (upon which we get the usual monthly avalanche of data tonight) was expected to continue to show signs of slowing growth as the PBOC has definitely erred on the side of caution recently (refraining from cutting banks’ reserve requirement ratio since a reduction in July, and has keeping policy interest rates steady since early last year).