Rand Paul Slams Dems, Media For "Ginning-Up Violent Crazy People" In Wake Of Kavanaugh Assassination Attempt Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News, Senator Rand Paul reacted Wednesday to the arrest of an armed assassin outside the home of conservative Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, noting that the White House and Democrats have actively encouraged such ‘crazy people’ to go to the homes of Supreme Court justices.