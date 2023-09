Don’t Look Up! 'Orwellian' AI Traffic Cameras Raise Privacy Concerns Authored by Matthew Lysiak via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Existing traffic cameras set up across America to find speeding and red light scofflaws are being replaced by smarter, artificial intelligence-fueled versions equipped with upgraded software that for the first time gives the government the ability to monitor behavior inside of private vehicles, raising the alarm of privacy advocates.