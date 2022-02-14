SEC Subpoenas Morgan Stanley, Goldman In Probe Of Block-Trading Practices Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are trading lower after hours following a Wall Street Journal report that federal investigators are probing the business of block trading on Wall Street, with the SEC sending subpoenas to Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and several hedge funds According to 'people familiar with the matter', WSJ reports that regulators are examining whether bankers may have improperly tipped hedge-fund clients in advance of large share sales.