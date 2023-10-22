mini NasDaq Trend Change this week (This not financial Advice) E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES CME_MINI_DL:NQ1! Baderls Hi Everyone, I saw this structure break just now and love to share that with you, Nasdaq 100 from 15 sep 2023 changed the trend from Up to Down trend and the structure was moving smoothly to down, if you notice the trend made 3 times retesting on 18 aug 2023 and on 27 Sep 2023 and this week starting from 23 Oct 2023 which almost each month have the same retesting , All Three times look strong testing than the other but we will see that also it look will fail the test and went back up, in 29 sep 2023 the price went bullish and shoot up the trend but resistant was strong on the range of 14950 and 14850 , Then, On 6th oct 2023 Breakout with strong candlestick to made MBS one 15020 , the price went back gradually which is health to the same point where the candle shoot 14700 , NOW this week could broke down to close gaps made long back or went back to 15422 .