ES1! S/R zones + pivots 4.20.22 E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! Denomitrader The market bounced from the 56-64 level to 4466 which is also the monthly VWAP , if the market can break this zone we can see 4500 to 4515, otherwise we might go back down to the 4356-4364 zone.