Goldman Capitulates, Pulls Forward Date Of First Rate Hike By One Full Year To July 2022 Following last week's bond market turmoil, which led to shock and awe curve-flattening moves forcing various macro funds like Rokos and Alphadyne to capitulate and suffer massive losses, and sent Euribor Dec 22 futures crashing as even the ECB lost control of the front-end, virtually everyone has been forced to admit that the Fed's "transitory" narrative was dead wrong and the central bank will hike rates far sooner than expected.