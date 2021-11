"Grave Constitutional Violation": Rittenhouse Defense Asks For Mistrial After Insane Day At Court Attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse have asked Judge Bruce Schroeder to declare a mistrial in the case, accusing lead prosecutor Thomas Binger of "what amounts to prosecutorial overreach" when he questioned the teenager's right to remain silent after his fatal shootings of two men who chased an attacked him during demonstrations in Kenosha, WI last year.