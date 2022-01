Getty Image Eagles’ Jalen Reagor had a terrible performance in the team’s wildcard playoff game vs the Bucs Reagor began trending on social media because Eagles fans were calling on the team to cut him after the game Click HERE for more NFL football coverage! Former first-round pick Jalen Reagor, who was drafted ahead of Pro Bowl wide receiver Justin Jefferson in the 2020 NFL draft, had a rough playoff game against the Tampa Bucs in the playoffs, and Eagles fans are fed up.