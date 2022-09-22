Face Tube is a fun name,

Netflix's Lou Offers Another Way to Fall in Love with Allison Janney

A storm rages. A young girl is kidnapped. Her mother (Jurnee Smollett) teams up with the mysterious woman next door (Allison Janney) to pursue the kidnapper – a journey that tests their limits and exposes shocking secrets from their pasts.

