Tokyo Olympics: Fabio Fognini apologises for using homophobic slur in men’s singles defeat | Tennis News

Fabio Fognini repeatedly used an offensive Italian word during three-set defeat to Daniil Medvedev in third round at the Olympic Games on Wednesday; in an Instagram story on Thursday Fognini said Tokyo heat caused him to use a ‘really stupid expression’ Last Updated: 29/07/21 6:57am Fabio Fognini also repeatedly slammed his racket during defeat to Daniil Medvedev Italian Fabio Fognini has apologised for using a homophobic slur during a defeat in the Olympics men’s singles tennis tournament.