Magical Japanese Boulder That’s Imprisoned A Demon For 1,000 Years Has Mysteriously Cracked Open And People Are Spooked

The Sessho-seki aka the 'Killing Stone' is an ancient boulder in Japan that features prominently in Japanese mythology The Sessho-seki is said to kill anyone that comes in contact with it and for 1,000 years it has imprisoned a demoness until the stone recently broke in half, possibly releasing the demoness Did anyone have 'beautiful woman demoness transformed into a nine-tailed fox released after being imprisoned for 1,000 years inside a large boulder' on their 2022 BINGO card? If you did, you might be able to mark that off your BINGO card because the Sessho-seki aka 'Killing Stone' in Japan was recently discovered to have split open and cracked in half.