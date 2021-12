Elite US Military Unit Named 'Talon Anvil' "Bombed Civilians At Will" In Syria Authored by Brett Wilkins via Common Dreams, This week peace advocates responded to a report about a US military unit that killed Syrian civilians at 10 times the rate of similar operations in other theaters of the so-called War on Terror by accusing the United States of hypocritically sanctioning countries while committing atrocities of its own, and by reminding people that there is no such thing as a "humane" war.