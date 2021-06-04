Politics

77 подписчиков

Свежие комментарии

  • Mehmet Gkta
    thank you..Kelly Thinks He’s...
  • Robert Hall
    Maybe DeSantis just gave Mueller reason to add him to the list of people being investigated.GOP Lawmaker Floa...
  • ngangawasom
    Trump is HeartlessTrump Confirms He...

Trump Finance Official Testifies Before Grand Jury

“One of the most senior officials in the Trump Organization has testified before a special grand jury empaneled by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office to hear evidence against former President Donald Trump and his company,” ABC News reports.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх