Mario Cristobal is the latest coach to draw interest from schools looking to give him huge contracts Cristobal will have to decide between his current job with the Oregon Ducks or a return home to the Miami Hurricanes The Oregon Ducks have a chance to win their third consecutive Pac-12 title tonight, but that's not all Mario Cristobal is going to have on his mind.