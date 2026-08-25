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To the sounds of tambourines, Nikol's doormat and incurable Merz: morning coffee with EADaily

To the sounds of tambourines, Nikol's doormat and incurable Merz: morning coffee with EADaily

The main holiday in the colony is Independence Day. On this day, representatives of the colonizing countries come to the colony, and both sides exchange souvenirs: representatives of the metropolis hang noodles on the ears of the aborigines, and the natives themselves in response give various trinkets and sweepstakes made of cheap metal.

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