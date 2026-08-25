To the sounds of tambourines, Nikol's doormat and incurable Merz: morning coffee with EADaily

The main holiday in the colony is Independence Day. On this day, representatives of the colonizing countries come to the colony, and both sides exchange souvenirs: representatives of the metropolis hang noodles on the ears of the aborigines, and the natives themselves in response give various trinkets and sweepstakes made of cheap metal.
На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)