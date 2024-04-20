Zero Hedge
Zero Hedge

7 подписчиков

Housing Costs Are Crushing The American Middle Class, But How Can We Fix The Problem?

Housing Costs Are Crushing The American Middle Class, But How Can We Fix The Problem? In a new poll conducted by the Financial Times and Michigan's Ross School of Business, data shows there is a rare bipartisan agreement among Republicans and Democrats – Both sides believe that there are no housing advantages for the their political opponents and 70% of leftists, independents and conservatives alike rate affordability as one of their top three concerns.

