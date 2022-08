COFFEE Local Long! Buy! COFFEE C® FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) ICEUS:KC1! TopTradingSignals Hello,Traders! COFFEE went down from the resistance cluster Just as I predicted in my previous analysis Then retested a rising support line And is making a rebound already So I think the price will go further up a bit Buy! Like, comment and subscribe to boost your trading! See other ideas below too! .