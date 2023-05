Big Kahuna On Deck: AAPL Earnings Preview Ahead of today's final GAMMA earnings result (the other supercap tech names delivered and while AMZN fumbled on AWS guidance on the call, its earnings were also stellar), when the world's largest company AAPL reports Q1 results at 4:30pm (and guidance during its 5pm conf call), here is the big picture courtesy of Goldman trader Peter Callahan: Positioning: stock +27% YTD.