finnifty and indian index after budget FINNIFTY FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NSE:FINNIFTY1! akshayrmohan prediction for Indian indexes for next year after this budget on 2rd feb rally will start crash was just the cool down to make everything oversold so that buyers can buy again and companies to grow just Adani don't run the Indian economy his shares were over priced so they also had to come down and its a good thing that it happened now.