Woman Claims Carmelo Anthony Fathered Her Twins Which Apparently Led LaLa Anthony To File For Divorce

Getty Image On Thursday afternoon news reports revealed LaLa Anthony had filed for divorce from NBA player Carmelo Anthony Around the same time as the divorce became public, Hollywood Unlocked dropped a bombshell report in which a woman claims Carmelo fathered her twins while he was still together with LaLa Read more sports articles here On Thursday afternoon it was revealed La La Anthony filed for divorce from her famous NBA husband Carmelo Anthony after 11 years of marriage citing “irreconcilable differences” as the main reason behind the end of their relationship.