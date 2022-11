As long ES holds 3950, 4090 & 4130 in play E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! stk2fx Contrary to majority of furus, I think if S&P e-mini futures can hold 3950, it will test 4090 & 4130 If 3950 fails to hold, 3935 & 3905 last level bulls must defend else 3757 could be tested If 3950 fails, upside momentum lost but not the bias Volatility may go up yet until close < 3750, upside bias remains .