Chinese Apartment And Auto Sales Unexpectedly Tumble In August While China's trade data published overnight may have smashed expectations, with both exports and imports coming far stronger than expected, and surprising China watchers who were expecting a far worse print amid the the disruptions to operations at Ningbo port in August (with Goldman pointing out that "the impact on trade activities was limited likely because lockdown restrictions at ports were relatively targeted and throughput volume was redirected to nearby ports"), the reality is that China's economy continues to flounder as the most recent set of contractionary PMI prints indicated.