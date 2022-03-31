New Orlean Saints Still Looking To Improve At One Position

Getty Image / Ric Tapia The New Orleans Saints secured their quarterback for this season Now they need to find him more options to throw to Read more BroBible articles here Now that the New Orleans Saints have addressed the quarterback position and finally moved on from the Taysom Hill experiment, they are left to answer the question “what’s next?” The teams managed to retain Jameis Winston at quarterback, but they will still need to find ways to improve after barely missing out on the NFL playoffs last season.