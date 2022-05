Calls Emerge For China To Deploy Digital "Helicopter Money" Back in 2020, we sketched out the monetary endgame as follows: the Fed - along with all other central banks - was rushing to roll out a CBDC (digital dollar) so that when the next crisis hit, it could then directly deposit said "Digital Dollars" directly into the accounts of each American - or at least those Americans the Fed found worth of such stimmies - to offset a deflationary bust.