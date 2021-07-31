1st week agust = big black trend line is target E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! ramin_trader2006 put sellstop in low with sl=80 is exclent idea + put buylimit above green arrow with sl=80 tp=15300 soon or late nasdaq must touch big black line near 14444 note=in coming days nasdaq can go up to near 15300 ok? , break trendline need bad news our prediction = gray line ALERT SAVE IN MIND= break 13600 trend line can crash nasdaq to 12000, so above 13600 99% looking for buy in deep ,hold 10-15 day to new high ok? (with sl in day low or 80 point) .