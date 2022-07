Analysis on the ES Futures chart on the Weekly Time Frame E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! ancorman I am trying in this analysis to figure out the price movement of the ES futures in the coming months Using the Bollinger Band as a simple tool to analyse I am basing this analysis on previous price action and its relevance to the current place of price on the chart.