George Ford: Leicester Tigers fly-half says ‘strong foundations’ showing through

George Ford has contributed 28 points with the boot in Leicester’s three games this seasonLeicester Tigers fly-half George Ford believes an ability to hang in when things are against them has been key to their 100 per cent start to the season.

