Daytrading Review | Tuesday, June 20, 2023 New York Session E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (SEP 2023) CME_MINI:NQU2023 gottimhimmel158 In this video, I'll recap the trades that I took during the New York session, focusing on the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) silver bullet setup time of 14:00 - 15:00 EST.