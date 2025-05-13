Politics
The Wild West of Trump’s Presidential Pardons

Wall Street Journal: “Trump has turned the pardon process into the Wild West. What had long been a sober legal proceeding done by career officials in the Justice Department increasingly resides in the White House and depends on the whims of a president who is receptive to arguments of political persecution…” “Pardon seekers are shelling out to hire lawyers and lobbyists who tout access to those in the president’s inner circle.

