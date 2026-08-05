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TC "Two majors": "Nothing prevents in response to soak" Shtilerman or Fedorov

TC "Two majors": "Nothing prevents in response to soak" Shtilerman or Fedorov

In connection with the assassination attempt in In Yekaterinburg, the authors of the telegram channel "Two Majors" draw attention to the CEO of Uraldronzavod, the developer of one of the most massive FPV drones in the SMO "Ghoul" zone, Vladimir Tkachuk, that the Russian special services "nothing prevents in response to soak" enemies — the owner of the Fire Point company Denis Shtilerman or the ex-Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mikhail Fedorova.

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